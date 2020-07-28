Indore: Discom not to take cheques for bill payments from August

Indore: Citing a significant drop in bill payments through cheques, Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company has announced plans to discontinue the facility.

“We won’t be accepting cheques from consumers for payment from August 1,” said Vikas Narwal, managing director of West Discom.

The MD has directed officials in all 15 districts under its jurisdiction not to accept cheques after July 31.

Last year, on an average 30,000 consumers used to pay their bills through cheques every month. The number declined significantly since West Discom encouraged people to opt for payments through apps like PayTm, Bhim, GooglePay etc.

According to information, the merely 5,580 people made payments through cheques this year till June. The number of cheque payments in the month of June stood at 731. It was then, the West Discom decided do away with this old mode of payments.

The MD stated the consumers can also make payments from NEFT and RTGS. For accepting cash payments, there are 437 counters all over Malwa-Nimar region. But the company pushes for e-payments for which it even gives cashback also. For LT consumers, the cashback is up to Rs 20 whereas HT consumes get cashback up to Rs 1000.