Indore: Discom men on bikes to reach door-steps for collecting power bills

Can’t go to the electricity office to pay the bill?

Don’t worry.

Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company is going to send its men on motorcycles door-to-door for collection of bill amount.

A day after getting permission to send its four-wheelers to colonies for bill collection, West Discom stated that it would also be sending motorcycle-borne youths in rural and select urban areas for recovery of bills. This will help the power company to recover the outstanding bills, especially the subsidised bills.

These uniformed youths will be equipped with a mobile app where you can see your bill amount and after making payment you will get an e-receipt.

West Discom managing director Vikas Narwal gave this information during a video conference on Monday.

Talking to officials of all the 15 districts in Malwa-Nimar region, he said that the domestic and agricultural sector bills are mostly subsidised and its recovery is a bit difficult as people do not generally go to the electricity office to make such small payments.

“Now, we have prepared a strategy for 100 per cent recovery of such bills,” he added.

The Discom would hire youths from colonies and villages who will be registered with the concerned power zone or distribution centre. In the evening, the hired youths will deposit the received amount of daily basis in the power company's local office.

Narwal said that this way not only will several youths get employment, but also the fast recovery of the outstanding bills could be done.