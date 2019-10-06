Indore: Discom engineers asked to improve performance

Indore: Engineers of west Discom posted in Indore have been warned that if they do not improve their performance within three months, they would be sent to other districts or power houses.

West Discom managing director, Vikas Narwal, issued this warning while addressing 110 engineers from 15 districts of the company at Pologround Headquarters on Saturday.

He urged the engineers to concentrate on improving consumer services, fulfilling the revenue target of the company among other things.

He expressed concern over the lack of proper Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) in Indore, pending works under Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), delay in High Tension (HT) connection, and cautioned officials to take these issues seriously.

Narwal directed that notice be given to to the engineer-in-charge Laxman Singh for negligence in taking readings of consumers above 10 kV with automatic meter reading in the city. Chief general manager Santosh Tagore instructed that feedback from 525 consumers should be taken every day.