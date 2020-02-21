Indore: Direct flight to Dubai opens scope for horticulture exports; Expert

He informed that the online application process of land allotment is on till 25th February. The details of the same can be obtained from the investmp.gov.in website.

Kalidurai was addressing the one day Interactive session on Horticulture and Food Processing held here at Brilliant Convention Centre on Thursday. The session was jointly organised by Government of Madhya Pradesh, Department of Horticulture and Food Processing along with MP State Agro Industries Development Corporation Ltd and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The session was chaired by Dr Kalidurai along with Pankaj Goyal, Convener CII MP State Panel on Agriculture & Food Processing & Managing Director Shree Kailash Grain Mills. Shriman Shukla Managing Director, MP State Agro Industries Development Corp. Ltd. and Ravindra Chaturvedi, General Manager, MP State Agro Industries Development Corp. Ltd. were the key note speakers.

Shriman Shukla, Managing Director, MP State Agro Industries Development Corp Ltd urged the participants to check the MP Agro website for key schemes and business activities. The online process is very user friendly for the investors. Applicants will be selected by a committee through a transparent criterion.

Ravindra Chaturvedi, General Manager, MP State Agro Industries Development Corp. Ltd. stated that the step by step process to apply for the land allotment process and various schemes and subsidies with the prospective investors.

He said that companies, registered entities and individuals from entire India are eligible to apply for the land allotment at the Mohasa-Babai (Hoshangabad) Horticulture Hub.