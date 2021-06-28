Indore: Din over entrance test in DAVV EC meeting, NTA to conduct CET for admission in DAVV

Indore: National Testing Agency (NAT), which conducts national level exams including JEE, CMAT and UGC-NET, is going to hold the common entrance test (CET) for admission to professional courses offered by teaching departments of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), a grade A+ accredited university.
The university’s executive council on Monday gave approval for holding CET by NTA in online mode, and Rs 2.80 crore has been approved for CET.
“The notification of CET will be released in a week,” said DAVV registrar Anil Sharma.
Though the EC gave approval to CET, it was only after the vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain expressed her regret over the university administration’s alleged arbitrary decisions regarding the entrance test.
During meeting on Monday, the EC members expressed annoyance over the university administration’s decisions on the format of entrance exam and selection of centres and exam conducing agencies without taking them in the loop.
“CET is a policy matter but instead of bringing it before us, the university administration took arbitrary decisions on the entrance exam which are unacceptable,” the EC members said.
Jain regretted but added that the university administration had to take the decisions on CET as EC meeting could not be convened due to Covid-19 crisis.
EC member Mangal Mishra stated that the university had the option of calling a meeting in virtual mode. “There were many meetings of the university which were held in virtual mode. EC meeting could have also been conducted in the same mode,” Mishra said. Other members echoed the same views.
However, the EC members later approved the proposal for conducted of CET in online mode.
EC member Jagdish Chouhan stated that many students come to the DAVV from tribal areas. “The tribal students are not much computer-savvy,” he said.
To this, the EC stated that a mock test should be conducted before the exam so that all students get familiar with the pattern of the exam.
After two years of hiatus, admissions will again be held in professional courses offered by teaching departments through CET.
Last entrance exam was held in 2019 which was marred by goof-up. After that, exams were held on the basis of students’ marks in qualifying exams.
Finally, Rs 350 cr budget for fiscal 2021-22 passed
The EC on Monday approved Rs 350 crore of budget for fiscal 2021-22, nearly fourth months after it was presented.
The budget was presented in the EC meeting held in February but the EC members denied approving it immediately.
They had sought time to go through provisions in the budget. It was decided that the meeting for the budget would be held within 14 days but the meeting could not be organised due to an increase in Covid-19 cases. EC member Jagdish Chouhan said that they approved the budget with minor changes in provisions. There was a provision for Rs 39 lakh for SC/ST welfare scheme. “The amount was raised to Rs 2 crore,” he added.
Student leaders, employees barge into meeting hall
Activists of Congress and ABVP and university employees barged into DAVV conference hall where the EC meeting was going on and handed over their respective memorandum. While Congress leaders demanded 10 per cent quota to economically weaker section over and above of the present intake capacity, ABVP activists urged university to give relief in fee for students as their families are facing financial crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Congress leader Anup Shukla said that the Central and state governments have directed higher education institutions to give fix 10 per cent quota to EWS students. “The government had clearly stated that the 10 per cent quota should be over and above the present intake. The DAVV adjusted 10 per cent quota in the existing quota which reduced the number of general seats,” he added.
