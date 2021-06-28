Indore: Din over entrance test in DAVV EC meeting, NTA to conduct CET for admission in DAVV

Indore: National Testing Agency (NAT), which conducts national level exams including JEE, CMAT and UGC-NET, is going to hold the common entrance test (CET) for admission to professional courses offered by teaching departments of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), a grade A+ accredited university.

The university’s executive council on Monday gave approval for holding CET by NTA in online mode, and Rs 2.80 crore has been approved for CET.

“The notification of CET will be released in a week,” said DAVV registrar Anil Sharma.

Though the EC gave approval to CET, it was only after the vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain expressed her regret over the university administration’s alleged arbitrary decisions regarding the entrance test.

During meeting on Monday, the EC members expressed annoyance over the university administration’s decisions on the format of entrance exam and selection of centres and exam conducing agencies without taking them in the loop.