Indore: Din at convocation as only 100 called on stage to receive academic awards

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many students expressed their annoyance during convocation of DAVV as they were not called on stage to receive degrees and medals.

Merely 50 PhD scholars and 50 UG and PG toppers were called on stage for receiving academic awards which led to protest by other students present at the convocation.

Rest of the students were presented with degrees and medals in symbolic form even when they were present there.

As many as 208 students of session 2019-20 and of session 2020-21 were called to the university but only 50 of them were conferred degrees at the dais. For rest, degree was conferred symbolically.

Similarly, 207 gold and silver medals were to be granted medals to around 140 students but merely 50 were called upon for the same.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12:05 PM IST