Indore: Dilapidated G+3 Building Near Machhi Bazaar Razed

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the monsoon, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) demolished a dilapidated three-storey building near Machhi Bazaar Square on Prince Yeshwant Road in Ward No 59.

Armed with JBC and poclain machines, the removal gang of IMC reached the Machhi Bazaar Square and pulled down the building which was a threat to human lives and property.

Five families were residing in this G+3 structure which also had eight shops on the ground floor. The occupants of the buildings were issued notice to vacate the building.

“After they vacated the building, the demolition drive was carried out on Thursday,” removal gang incharge Lata Aggrawal said.