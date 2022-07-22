e-Paper Get App

Indore: Digvijaya appears before district court to sumbit bail application

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 01:30 AM IST
ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh appeared in the Indore district court on Thursday to submit his bail application in connection with a 10-year-old case in which he along with former Ujjain MP Premchand Guddu and four others were convicted for one year and imposed fine of Rs 5,000, by a special court in March.

Singh had already received bail in this case from the High Court and he submitted the same before the district court.

