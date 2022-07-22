Indore: Digvijaya appears before district court to sumbit bail application

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh appeared in the Indore district court on Thursday to submit his bail application in connection with a 10-year-old case in which he along with former Ujjain MP Premchand Guddu and four others were convicted for one year and imposed fine of Rs 5,000, by a special court in March.

Singh had already received bail in this case from the High Court and he submitted the same before the district court.