Indore: Digvijaya addresses Sadbhavna Sabha, says ‘RSS’s divide-and-rule policy harming communal harmony’

Indore: Senior Congress leader and member of the Rajya Sabha Digvijaya Singh has said that incidents which disturb communal harmony have been taking place due to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) ideology of divide-and-rule and targeting the weak.

“If the same ideology is followed by people in countries in the Middle East, a large number of Hindus would lose their jobs there. The ideology of the BJP, RSS, and Hindu Mahasabha is against Indian culture and values. Their ideology is harmful for the country as they spread fear and hatred of each other among communities. This is against the ideology of Sanatan Dharma, which treats everyone as family,” he said while addressing a Sadbhavna Sabha on Tuesday.

The former chief minister targeted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his comment on the same DNA of Hindus and Muslims and said, “If the DNA of Hindus and Muslims is the same, why do you spread hatred among them? The RSS’s ideology is to divide and rule just like the British did in India. They want to create an environment of fear—especially among Hindus, by telling them that they are in danger. Hundreds of years of Mughal rule couldn’t make any impact on Sanatan Dharma.” Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that Modi speaks about ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’, but his true ideology was clear from the Godhra riots which slate he would not be able to wipe clean.

Singh also commented on the AIMIM’s decision of placing candidates for all the seats in Uttar Pradesh and said that Asaduddin Owaisi had an unspoken pact with the BJP and any radical ideology—whether Hindu or Muslim—was dangerous for the nation. Former MP Subhashini Ali also targeted the BJP government for not revoking the farm laws.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 10:48 PM IST