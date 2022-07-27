Indore: Digital literacy camp for street vendors

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A camp was organised by the Municipal Corporation on Tuesday for street vendors to teach them about digital transactions under ‘Swanidhi Se Samridhi Camp’ at the Corporation office.

At the camp, additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar encouraged the street vendors to take regular loans from the banks and return the loan regularly. Lead bank manager Sunil Dhaka had a detailed discussion about financial literacy and insurance schemes being run by the bank. Along with the importance of digital transactions, its benefits were also informed to the street vendors. QR codes of many street vendors were also generated and distributed through digital payment apps.

Under the direction of City Mission Manager Prabha Bhaskar, Deepti Rawat Sharma, and Krishna Banait, 256 beneficiaries benefitted at the camp. The purpose of organising the camp under Swanidhi Mahotsav was to motivate more and more street vendors to do digital transactions.