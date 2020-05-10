Indore: DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra and SP Suraj Kumar Verma welcome corona warriors cops with police band

Three policemen who were discharged after recovering from COVID-19 on Saturday were welcomed by the DIG, SP and other policemen with a police band.

ASI Bhagwati Prasad Mishra (DRP line), head constable Rambaksh Patel (DIG office) and constable Lokendra from Sanyogitaganj police station were discharged from the hospital.

Though 62-year-old ASI Mishra is a patient of diabetes, his will power and the treatment by the doctors beat Corona after which he was discharged from Choitharam Hospital. Constable Lokendra also returned home after being cured while another head constable Rambaksh was discharged from SAIMS.

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra and SP (HQ) Suraj Kumar Verma and other police officers reached the hospital to welcome these brave corona fighters of Indore police. They were greeted with applause and were taken from Choitharam Hospital to their respective houses in a decorated open jeep accompanied by a police band. They were welcomed at every place along the route.

Later, DIG reached other hospitals to know the health condition of other policemen, who are undergoing treatment. The DIG told the hospital managements to ensure that the policemen got the best possible care and treatment and also talked to the policemen and encouraged them to remain positive.