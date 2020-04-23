Indore: DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra and Collector Manish Singh meet Muslims for Ramzan preprations amid lockdown

In view of the upcoming Ramzan, DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra and Collector Manish Singh called a meeting of the members of the Muslim society at AICTSL campus on Thursday. In the meeting, it was decided by the community members to observe the holy month during lockdown.

Reiterating and reminding all about the tough times, the officials told the members of the community to offer Namaz from their homes and not go to the mosques for the same.

Shahar Qazi Ishrat Ali, all maulanas, imams and other members were present at the meeting and it was decided that there should not be any violation of the lockdown during Ramzan prayers and namaz should be offered at home. Only five members of the mosque staff will offer namaz at the shrines by and obey social distancing and the community members will offer Namaz, Sehri, Iftar and Taraweeh at their homes, so that corona can be defeated. The above decisions were accepted by the dignitaries of the community.

In Khajrana area, a meeting of Muslim community members was held with the public representative of the area, including SP (east) Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi, Additional District Magistrate Kailash Wankhede, ASP Rajesh Raghuvanshi and other officials.

A meeting was called by CSP Purti Tiwari, SDM Anshul Khare, Tehsildar Rajesh Soni and Chhoti Gwaltoli Thana In charge DVS Nagar at Patel Pratima Square on Thursday. In the meeting, Majhar Khan from the mosque, committee member Hafiz Nagori, Habib Khan and residents Raja Khan and Idris Khan were present. They have consented to offer namaz and sehri from their houses.