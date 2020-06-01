Indore: Difficult to start Superspeciality Hospital in 15 days, officials prepare Plan B

Indore: It won't be possible to start the Superspeciality Hospital by June 15, thanks to the delay in procuring various equipment and installing oxygen line. Officials of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College informed additional chief secretary Mohd. Suleman and principal secretary Sanjay Shukla during their inspection visit to the hospital on Monday.

Expressing his displeasure over the delay in starting the hospital Suleman asked local officials why there was a delay in getting necessary medical equipment and furniture when the infrastructure development was nearly complete.

Later, the responsible officials were asked to go for ‘Plan B’ which includes arranging beds and equipment from other hospitals to start the Superspeciality Hospital, which was need of the hour looking at increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

“Work of the hospital is in the final stages and we have directed the officials to get everything completed in 15 days. We hope that the hospital will be completed and we will use it when the cases of COVID-19 increase,” Suleman told the media.

Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, and divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi were all present during the visit.

Superspeciality Hospital is an ambitious project of the government and the district administration has been banking on the same if the cases of COVID rise, as expected by the government. However, it was claimed earlier that it would be started by May 31 and later, it was claimed to get started by June 15. But now, it appears, a fresh date has to be fixed.