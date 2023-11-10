Indore: Dialogue Held With Disabled For Voting

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Today, under the voter awareness programme, a direct dialogue was held with the disabled regarding voting. The programme took place at the city’s Doordarshan Kendra. In the dialogue, the topic of participation of persons with disabilities in the assembly elections was discussed.

On this occasion, CEO of Smart City Divyank Singh gave information about the arrangements made by the Election Commission of India at the polling stations for the convenience of the disabled people on the day of voting. He also answered the questions of the disabled people. The programme was conducted by Dr Prateek Srivastava. On this occasion, joint director Social Justice Suchita Tirkey Beck, deputy director of Doordarshan Kendra Vivek D Kasture and Praveen Nagadive were also present.