Indore: ‘Diabetes taking toll silently, about 40% patients remain unaware’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sounding an alarm against rising cases of diabetes, city-based endocrinologist Dr Sandeep Julka has decided to launch two chariots (Ashwamegh Madhumeh Rath) in the city on Monday to spread awareness against the disease. Moreover, he will also test the random blood sugar of people across the city at the places where the chariot will stop.

“Diabetes is taking a toll on lives ‘silently’. One person dies due to diabetes every five seconds in the world. If we gather all the diabetic patients from across the globe then the number of people would be equal to the population of the third biggest nation,” Dr Julka said

He also added that about 40 per cent of patients with diabetes don’t know that they are diabetic. Diabetes is now an epidemic and also threatens children along with adults and our country has become the diabetes capital. “The total expenditure on diabetes per year is 12 per cent of global expenditure which is more than $ 800 billion.

“Like previous years, we have decided to conduct an awareness programme along with checking random blood sugar of people in the city. We will flag off two chariots for this purpose and our target would be to test random sugar of at least 500 people from all walks of life,” Dr Julka added.

Talking about the results of previous years’ test, Dr Julka added that the random blood sugar of about 6000 people was tested and it was found that 20 per cent of them were diabetic but they were unaware while 20 per cent of them were pre-diabetic.

Ophthalmologists can be first point of screening

Superintendent of the School of Excellence for Eye Dr DK Sharma said that over 20 to 40 per cent diabetic patients are suffering from diabetic retinopathy.

“Cases of eyesight and vision loss are more in diabetic patients and it can be the initial symptoms of the disease as well. Over 12-15 per cent of cases of diabetes get screened in ophthalmology OPD,” he said.

Similarly, general surgeon Dr Anil Dongre said, “All organs of the body get affected due to diabetes. About 30 to 40 per cent of patients with kidney disorders and heart ailments are suffering from diabetes.”

