Indore: Diabetes Chaupal @56 dukan

Indore: Most foodies who reached Chhappan Dukan on Sunday morning were surprised to see a group of youth led by endocrinologist Dr Sandeep Julka doing sit-ups on the street. City’s famous food joint turned into health and fitness junction by ‘Diabetes Chaupal’ organised on Sunday to observe World Obesity Day, which was on October 11.

The programme began at 7 am with people enjoying zumba on peppy songs with their friends followed by short and practical talks on diet and exercise in their daily routine. Dr Julka said the event aimed at informing people about how they can adopt healthy lifestyle by making small changes in their routine.

Speeches of patients who controlled sugar and blood pressure by maintaining their weight with diet and exercises were also organised. The programme was inaugurated by chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia. Special guest Colonel Pramod Pathak unveiled the Radiant Healthy Platter paper, which had information on healthy food.

Healthy diet: Along with exercise, experts gave tips on diet plans to stay healthy. Dietician Priya Chitale said a balanced diet contains protein, carbohydrates, fats and fruits. The major space should be filled by carbohydrates like dried rice and multi-grain chapatis. Pulses, rajma, chhole, and soyabean are good sources of protein. Fish, egg and chicken are good options for non-vegetarians. Also, one should include curd and fruit in plate every day.

Clearing misconception, she said potato is not a vegetable but a substitute. “We use it when we prepare meal in bulk or have scarcity of vegetable. People should not make it a part of their everyday meal," she added.