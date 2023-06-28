 Indore: Diabetes Awareness Day Celebrated
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 01:23 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Diabetes Awareness Day was celebrated at the Urban Primary Health Centre MOG Line in Indore, highlighting the importance of understanding and preventing this prevalent disease.

Environmentalist Swapnil Vyas, during the herbal first aid box plantation programme, expressed concern over the rising number of diabetes cases, particularly among the youth, attributed mainly to poor lifestyle choices.

Dr Vyas, while inaugurating the plantation, emphasised the need to raise awareness about diabetes due to the misconceptions and lack of knowledge surrounding its causes and prevention. Diabetes, once considered a genetic ailment, now affects people of all ages and backgrounds, becoming a global concern.

In the event, Meenu Shukla, Ashish Verma, Annapurna Bhatnagar, Hitendra Garde, Sneh Singh Varkade, and Sunita Dangi, participated. Various medicinal plants were planted, including Giloy, Ashwagandha, Pattharchatta, Hadjod, Peppermint, Adusa, Parijat, Aparajita, Paan, Chameli, Aloe vera, Lemongrass, Marwa, Insulin, Estravia, Camphor Tulsi, Setab, Shatavari, Lajwanti, Logtulsi, Amla, Belpatra, Ajwain, Vermilion, Baramasi, Sweet Neem, Chirayata, Sarpagandha, Gorakh Mundi, Bhrami, and Dudhi.

