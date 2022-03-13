Indore: DHE wants word ‘government’ in prefix of universities

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In its renewed attempt to encroach upon the autonomy of state institutions of higher learning, the Madhya Pradesh government has asked universities in the state to use the word, “government”, before their names in official communiqueas. “Instead of using the term ‘traditional’, the state universities should use the word, ‘government’ in the prefix,” read the minutes of a review meeting chaired by higher education minister Mohan Yadav.

While the University Grants Commission (UGC) advocates greater autonomy to institutions of higher learning, the state government has been making efforts to encroach upon the freedom of universities in the state for long.

The first attempt was made in 2012 when the right to make the syllabus, especially of traditional courses, was taken away by the government from the universities in the name of a unified syllabus of all state universities. The move was against the UGC’s advisory which pressed for preparation of the curriculum according to the requirement of regional industries so that graduating students were employable. Till date, the right to make syllabus remains with the department of higher education (DHE).

Another major attempt was made by the state government in 2014, when efforts were made to take away the right to make appointments. After getting it approved by the Cabinet, the MP government had sent a proposal to the Governor that appointment of teachers in state universities should be done through the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. The proposal also stated that the government would have the right to transfer teachers from one university to another.

The then governor Ram Naresh Yadav refused to approve the proposal, dubbing it “an encroachment on the autonomy of universities”. The Raj Bhawan had also termed the proposal of teachers’ transfer “illegal” as it would enable the government to change the employer of teacher without his/her wish.

Now, the DHE has once again made an attempt to increase its involvement in the affairs of universities with its desire to get the prefix of “government” attached with the university’s name.

“Time and again, the government has made efforts to increase its involvement in the affairs of universities which is against the spirit of formation of universities. The UGC also states that there should be no or minimum involvement of government in autonomous institutions,” said a DAVV professor wishing anonymity.

Another professor stated that the structure of the universities should be on the lines of IITs where only the director’s appointment is done by the government. The remaining posts, including those of registrar and deputy registrar, are made by the institution. In state universities, such posts as registrar, deputy registrar, exam controller and finance controller are filled by the government.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 09:55 PM IST