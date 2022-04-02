Indore: DHE pushes govt colleges for accreditation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Department of Higher Education (DHE) has decided to push government colleges in the state to obtain accreditation from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

“A list of around 120 government colleges has been prepared which will go for accreditation this year,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Prof Suresh Silawat.

From the list, Rau government college has already obtained accreditation. It got Grade B accreditation from NAAC.

Silawat said that the DHE has set up a centralised committee which is going to help colleges in removing shortcomings from their self-study report.

“The committee will also guide colleges who are making a presentation before the peer team of NAAC,” he added.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), the lone Grade A+ accredited university in the state, is also ready to share its expertise.

Director of college development council, Dr Rajiv Dixit, said that they would provide consultancy not only to the government but also private colleges for clinching better ranking from NAAC.

Dixit said that NAAC has come up with a new scheme to allure colleges shying away from getting their standards assessed and obtaining accreditation.

“The colleges that fear accreditation due to their low or average standards can obtain provisional accreditation from NAAC,” he said

Finding the target of having all higher education institutions under its accreditation cover by 2022 impossible to achieve, NAAC has come up with this scheme of provisional accreditation.



NAAC, which is a statutory body of the University Grants Commission (UGC), is now going to grant provisional accreditation to colleges that had not secured accreditation from it so far.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 01:29 AM IST