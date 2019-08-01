Indore: DHE directed to provide copy of probe report to RTI applicant

Indore: State chief information commissioner AK Shukla has directed department of higher education (DHE) to provide copy of report of inquiry conducted into a complaint regarding alleged irregularities into professors’ appointments in 2009.

Shukla stated that RTI activist Ajay Dubey had sought details of inquiry in public interest and there should be no problem in granting it DHE.

He directed DHE to provide copy of probe report to the applicant within one month. He also ordered issuing notices to first appellate officer asking as to why fine should not be levied on him for not addressing the complaint of the applicant.

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) in 2009 appointed professors directly.

In 2015, RTI activist Pankaj Prajapati had alleged that serious irregularities were committed in the appointments of professors. He had stated that about 90 professors did not meet the 10 years teaching experience criteria yet they were appointed.

He had filed complaint with DHE but no action was taken on his complaint. Prajapati later moved Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, which directed DHE to address his complaint.

A four-member committee was constituted by DHE to probe complaint, which reportedly revealed that some irregularities had taken place. Prajapati claimed that no action was taken against anyone. In 2017, Dubey filed an RTI application seeking copy of the probe report but was not provided.

Therefore, he filed a petition before state chief information commissioner.