Indore: Dhanteras Celebrated With Fervour

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dhanteras marks the beginning of the festive fervour of the five day long Diwali celebration which was celebrated today. The festival of Dhanteras weaves a tapestry of prosperity.

Embarking on the 13th lunar day of Kartik's dark fortnight, it whispers ancient stories etched in gold and silver. Dhanteras is also known as Dhantryodashi which is celebrated on 13th Lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartika.

On this day, Goddess Lakshmi, Ganesha, Dhanvantari, and Lord Kubera are worshipped during the puja The evening of Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi.

After sunset, devotees perform a Lakshmi puja, recite the sacred Dhanteras Katha, and light oil lamps to welcome the goddess into their homes. Intricate rangoli patterns, created using vermilion and rice flour, adorn the entryways.

Purchasing new items during the auspicious muhurat ensures blessings of good fortune throughout the year. Items like copper utensils, Kuber Yantra, brass elephants, and even brooms are considered lucky and believed to attract Goddess Lakshmi's favour.

It is believed that purchasing gold and silver jewellery and utensils are considered auspicious on this day, along with purchasing home electronic gadgets and new vehicles.

The Dhanteras Puja Muhurat for 2023 is from 5:47 PM to 7:43 PM, lasting for approximately 1 hour and 56 minutes. During this time, devotees can worship the deities and make purchases for a prosperous future.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)