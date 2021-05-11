Indore: Dhabli locals prevent minister Tulsi Silawat from entering village citing surge in Covid cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Indore district's Dhabli on Sunday prevented state cabinet minister Tulsi Silawat, district collector Manish Singh, and former MLA Rajesh Sonkar from entering the village in wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

The villagers have put a movement restriction as the nation witnessing a deadly second wave of coronavirus. They have started a "Mera Gaon Corona Mukt" campaign under which they are not letting people coming in and going out of the village. "COVID-19 infection is on the rise in rural areas and to prevent this we are running 'Kill Corona' campaign.

Under this, people are being made aware of the infection. We are also distributing medicines and testing them under the campaign," Silawat said.

The minister said the fact that the Dhabli villagers did not let him enter the village indicated that people are aware of the disease.



"We are setting up COVID care centres in 313 gram panchayats of Indore. Villagers restricted us from entering the village. This is good as this indicates they have become aware of the spread of this infection," the minister added. At present, Madhya Pradesh has 1,08,913 active coronavirus cases.