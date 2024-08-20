 Indore: Devotion, Joyous Celebrations On Display On Last Shravan Somwar
Indore: Devotion, Joyous Celebrations On Display On Last Shravan Somwar

Lord Shiva was seated in a floral chariot, accompanied by devotees dressed as demons and various characters from Shiva’s life.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 07:36 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Devotion, Joyous Celebrations On Display On Last Shravan Somwar | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The last Shravan Somwar unfolded with devotion and joyous celebration, coinciding with the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan. Devotees were seen visiting temples since early morning and offering prayers to the deity. A huge procession was taken out from Bhuteshwar temple, where thousands of devotees participated with great enthusiasm. Women were chanting the name of Lord Shiv and children were dancing on dhol. The men were seen enjoying themselves throughout the procession.

Lord Shiva was seated in a floral chariot, accompanied by devotees dressed as demons and various characters from Shiva’s life. As the deity emerged to bless the devotees, they greeted Baba and his followers with flowers. The Shiv fever was visible in almost every generation whether it be youngsters or senior citizens. Devotees offered prayers seeking blessing from Lord Shiva and his family.

FP Photo

From small temples in colonies to big temples, all witnessed a large number of devotees, women were chanting the name of Lord Shiva and singing hymns. The courtyard of Kata Phod temple was adorned by skilled artists of the city, where they made a replica of Amarnath temple. Whether it Gandeshwar Mahadev, Siddheshwar Mahadev, Bileshwar Mahadev, Bhuteshwar, Gutkeshwar, Devguradia, Gopeshwar, Jabreshwar or other temples of the city, devotees offered prayers standing in long queues.

