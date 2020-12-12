Indore: Devotees of Lord Shiva observe a day-long 'Pradosh' fast on Trayodashi Tithi

Indore: Temples in Indore flooded with devotees on Saturday morning as the Hindu community worshipped Lord Shiva on Shani Pradosh.

Devotees of Lord Shiva observed a day-long fast on the Trayodashi Tithi (thirteenth) day of the Lunar fortnight. This fast is referred to as Pradosh. Devotees will complete their fast after performing puja of Lord Shiva during Pradosh Kaal.

From seven o'clock in the morning, chanting of Har Har Mahadev echoed in Shivji's temples. The devotees participated in the worship of Shiva by offering various edible items.

Shiva temple priests Jagdish Sharma and Vinod Rawat said, “Today many devotees have kept Pradosh fast, seekings the blessings of Lord Shiva.”

Khajrana temple priest Satpal Bhatt shared that to control covid-19 spread, only a small group of devotees was allowed in the temple at one time.

“Tomorrow is the monthly Shivaratri on Sunday and Monday is Somvati Amavasya,” Bhatt said.

The worship of Lord Shiva started from Shani Pradosh and will continue for the coming two days.

Pandit Ram Dubey said that two Pradosh dates come in a month. He added that flowers, bel patra, bel fruit, datura, etc were offered to Lord Shiva. Devguradia temple is among the oldest Shiva temples where devotees from Indore and nearby areas thronged in large numbers to worship the lord.