Indore: Devotees can now view Ambedkar’s ‘Aasthi Kalash’ year-round

Indore: The ‘Aasthi Kalash’ (urn containing ashes) of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar will be kept permanently on the ground floor of his memorial from April 14; Babasaheb’s birth anniversary. It will be open for public throughout the year.
Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav along with ADM and administrator of Baba Saheb Birthplace Memorial Kailash Wankhede inspected the memorial on Tuesday.
Talking to Free Press Jatav said, “Baba Saheb’s Aasthi Kalash will be kept at the ground floor of the memorial throughout the year for the benefit of people who come to pay their respects.”
Jatav said that the memorial will be renovated and special arrangements will be made to give information about Baba Saheb’s life and his achievements though an audio-visual presentation, so that common people get correct information about his life. Preparations have also started for grand celebrations on April 14, and the best of facilities would be provided to thousands of people who come to Mhow on that day, the collector added.
Theme park to be developed at memorial: Jatav said that they wanted to develop the memorial as a tourist spot where they can come and pay their respect to Baba Saheb and also enjoy other activities. To this end, the administration is planning to develop a theme park for which talks are on to increase the size of the memorial complex.
