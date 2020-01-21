Indore: Devotees can now view Ambedkar’s ‘Aasthi Kalash’ year-round

Indore: The ‘Aasthi Kalash’ (urn containing ashes) of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar will be kept permanently on the ground floor of his memorial from April 14; Babasaheb’s birth anniversary. It will be open for public throughout the year.

Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav along with ADM and administrator of Baba Saheb Birthplace Memorial Kailash Wankhede inspected the memorial on Tuesday.

Talking to Free Press Jatav said, “Baba Saheb’s Aasthi Kalash will be kept at the ground floor of the memorial throughout the year for the benefit of people who come to pay their respects.”