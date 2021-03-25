Indore: Devi Ahilya university signals postponing examinations amid protests

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While protests are continuously going on for online exams, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalya (DAVV) has signalled at postponing exams, which it has planned in offline mode.
“We are mulling a proposal to extend exams by six days due to current Covid-19 situation,” said a senior officer of examination department of DAVV.
Protests are going on for online exams for past 10 days even as DAVV has made preparations for conducting exams in offline mode following orders of state government. It has selected centres and got question papers printed.
The DAVV administration said it is ready for conducting exams in online and offline mode. “It is up to the government to decide which mode it wants us to conduct exams,” examination controller Ashesh Tiwari said.
“As of now, we have orders for holding exams in offline mode so we are acting accordingly,” he added. The demand for offline exams due to Covid-19 situation is growing but the State government is not budging despite the fact that Covid-19 cases are on rise across the state.
Undergraduate second and final year exams are scheduled from April 1. About 1.20 lakh students are going to take the exams, which as per government’s orders are to be held in offline mode.
The order was given in January when Covid-19 cases had come down significantly. In last one fortnight, the situation changed and cases started increasing prompting student leaders to demand for open book online exam.
Lately, higher education minister Mohan Yadav stated that he has left the decision on district level crisis management committee. The committee in consultation with the university will decide whether exams should be held in online or offline mode.
This led to protests by student leaders. A senior student leader Javed Khan, who went on hunger strike on Tuesday, continued the strike for the third day on Thursday. He stated that the strike will not end till the decision of offline exams is changed.
