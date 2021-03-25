Indore: Devi Ahilya university signals postponing examinations amid protests

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While protests are continuously going on for online exams, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalya (DAVV) has signalled at postponing exams, which it has planned in offline mode.

“We are mulling a proposal to extend exams by six days due to current Covid-19 situation,” said a senior officer of examination department of DAVV.

Protests are going on for online exams for past 10 days even as DAVV has made preparations for conducting exams in offline mode following orders of state government. It has selected centres and got question papers printed.

The DAVV administration said it is ready for conducting exams in online and offline mode. “It is up to the government to decide which mode it wants us to conduct exams,” examination controller Ashesh Tiwari said.

“As of now, we have orders for holding exams in offline mode so we are acting accordingly,” he added. The demand for offline exams due to Covid-19 situation is growing but the State government is not budging despite the fact that Covid-19 cases are on rise across the state.

Undergraduate second and final year exams are scheduled from April 1. About 1.20 lakh students are going to take the exams, which as per government’s orders are to be held in offline mode.