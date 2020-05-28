Indore: Devguradia ‘Mountains of garbage’ is now city's green cluster

Indore: Trenching ground at Devguradia, which was known for mountains of garbage, has turned into a ‘city forest’ now.

In a major portion of the 100 acres of land freed from 13 lakh metric tonnes of garbage are grown up trees now.

Till two years ago, when Asheeh Singh had been made commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), more than 13 lakh metric tonnes of garbage was lying at trenching ground stink emitting out of which had made lives of people living in 5 km of vincity miserable.

Singh got the legacy waste removed within six month.

When new commissioner Pratibha Pal on Thursday reached the trenching ground, many of the officials who accompanied her were astonished to see saplings sowed some months ago had grown into trees.

The IMC had developed city forest in the land freed from garbage. Pal appreciated the work done by IMC in turning around the trenching ground into a lush green forest.

She said that Indore's identity is due to cleanliness, and it could go away due to any laxity.

Pal inspected the Waste Processing Plant, CND Waste Processing Plant, Laboratory Plantation, etc.

During inspection, Pal said due to the lockdown, the dry and wet waste processing plants are working only 50 to 60% of its capacity.

“Ensure that they work in full capacity from June 1,” she directed the officials.