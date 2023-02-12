Indore: Development works worth Rs 131 crore inaugurated during Vikas Yatra

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vikas Yatras continued their run in the district for the sixth day on Saturday. During the day development works worth Rs 131 cr were inaugurated. The yatras are being taken out in each assembly constituency.

According to official information, during these yatras, genuine beneficiaries are being added and given benefit of various government schemes.

During the Vikas Yatra, so far, bhoomi pujan of 296 development works worth more than Rs 97.44 cr were done and 502 development works worth Rs 131 cr were inaugurated.

The series of Vikas Yatras started in the district on 5th February. Citizens submitted 1465 applications during the yatras and out of these, 1169 applications were accepted. Time limit has been fixed for disposal of remaining applications. The Yatras will reach 599 villages of all 9 assembly constituencies in the district and a total of 205 wards of all the eight municipal councils including Indore Municipal Corporation. The yatras will end on February 25.

