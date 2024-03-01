Indore Development Authority To Construct Buildings Worth ₹150 Cr For DAVV

Indore Development Authority (IDA) office |

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): Indore Development Authority (IDA) won’t be doing infrastructure development only on its land but will also accept job works with supervision charge ranging from 3 to 5 per cent. While it has already undertaken the installation of railings on both sides of the bypass for the National Highway Authority of India, the IDA is soon going to start construction of academic and non-academic blocks on the campuses of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya at an outlay of Rs 150 crore.

The IDA is going to take a 3 per cent supervision charge from the university for this. The Authority is going to construct a new administrative building on 14,000 sqft of land on RNT Marg campus and a sewerage treatment plant with a capacity of 300 kilolitres per day will also be set up on the premises.

Besides, the Authority is also going to set up an auditorium with a seating capacity of 300 persons and a residential complex for the university staff on approximately 25,000 sq ft of land. Apart from this, new buildings will be constructed for the Institute of Management Studies, School of Economics, School of Social Sciences and other departments. The Authority is soon going to receive a work order from the university. IDA in-charge CEO Gaurav Benal said that the proposal for doing construction activity for DAVV will be kept in the next board meeting.