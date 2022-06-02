Indore: Detained medicos a liability on colleges

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Medical students who are repeatedly failing in examinations have now become a financial liability on their respective colleges which are not ready to take on the burden. Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, which was holding examinations for detained batch students, have refused to conduct examinations for them any longer until their college pays the affiliation fee.

Rejecting the demand, the colleges said they were affiliated to the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University in Jabalpur, so the question of paying affiliation fee to DAVV did not arise.

Courses of medical colleges affiliated to all the universities in the state have been shifted to the medical university. The courses include MBBS, BDS, BPT, Nursing, BOT, BHMS, BAMS, BUMS and so forth. Four years ago, all the medical colleges under DAVV also took affiliation from the medical university.

Along with this, students who were enrolled with DAVV were also shifted to the medical university. The students had created uproar over the issue as the medical university could not conduct their examinations timely due to a dearth of resources and hands.

As a result, it was decided that the DAVV would hold the examinations for the students who were previously enrolled with it till the last medical student got a degree. A major technical flaw in this decision was that DAVV took over the responsibility even when the colleges of medical students were not affiliated to it any more.

For the past four years, DAVV has been conducting examinations for students of detained batches. There are some students who have not cleared the examinations yet. Now, DAVV has told the colleges offering medical courses that it would not be possible for it to hold examinations their students until it is paid the affiliation fee. The colleges, on the other hand, told DAVV that they already pay affiliation the fee to the medical university and that it was not possible for them to pay the fee to two universities. To this, DAVV has made it clear the colleges that it would not be holding examinations for its detained batch students any longer.

This issue is going to hit the students the most and they will build pressure on their colleges to pay the affiliation fee to DAVV, as well, so that they can clear their degree.

