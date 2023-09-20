Indore: Destitute Girl Anju Gets Scooty In Jansunvai |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Like every Tuesday, this Tuesday too a Jansunvai was held at the collector's office where a scooty was handed over to a destitute girl Anju. Along with this 13 retrofitted scooties were approved for 13 differently-abled people.

Anju, an orphan girl living in a hostel in Clerk Colony informed the collector that her parents had passed away many years ago and she along with her younger brothers and sister are staying in the ashram of a private institution.

After passing Class 10 with 75% marks she learned typing and shorthand to become self-reliant and is now working in a private company. But her company is about 6-7 kilometres from the hostel they stay in making commuting difficult for her.

She also said that she does not have enough money to buy a vehicle or to spend money on commuting. The collector listened to her seriously and immediately approved the scooty and gave instructions to give it to her today itself.

The girl was handed over the keys of the scooty in the Jansunvai in the afternoon itself. After getting the keys, the girl approached the collector and expressed her gratitude

Retrofitted scooties for Kishore son of Radheshyam, Mukesh son of Govind, Satish Panchal, Mukesh Kumar Gupta, Kapil son of Suresh Parashar, Ramesh Alaway, Balram son of Rajaram Yadav, Narendra Gurjar, Aarti Chaurasia, Vikram Khede son of Shebharam, Kailash Kure son of Babulal, Niyanta Vyas, Jairam Dabi were also approved.

The collector also approved financial assistance to meet the immediate needs of applicants. He approved Rs 10,00 each to Kiran Bai and Rajni Chauhan, Rs. 20,000 each to Phulabai and Himanshi Meena, Rs 2,000, to Lakhan Chauhan and Rs 3,000 to Payal from Red Cross.