Indore: Destiny 'pulls' man out of car, crushed by dumper

Indore: The "wheels" of destiny are cruel. In a bizarre incident, a 30-year-old architect was run over by a dumper truck even as he was in his car and a altercation with a scooterist provoked him to step outside his vehicle when he met with his messy end at Palasia area.

The architect was involved with the smart city project and he was office-bound when the incident happened. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sidhharth Soni, a resident of Utkarsh Vihar Colony. He was an architect with a company in the city. He was on his way to office in his Hyundai Verna when his car hit a scooter from behind between Old Palasia Square and Barwani Plaza. The Scooterist, Vikas Yadav, had an argument with Siddharth. After that, Siddharth got off his car when Vikash pushed him and Siddharth lost control and fell on the road and was immediately run over by a dumper truck. Sidhharth died on the spot after which locals informed the police. The police said that accused Vikas and the dumper truck driver Sunil were arrested soon after the incident. Sidhharth was employed in a company near Chhappan Dukan area. He was also working with the smart city project in the city.