Indore: Despite researches, Kota deaths reason still unclear, says IAP president

Indore: National president of Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) Dr Bakul Parekh said that various researches are going on to know the reason behind the children’s deaths in Kota, Rajasthan, but it still remains a mystery.

Talking to media during a press conference, on Sunday, Dr Parekh said, “Such deaths take place every year during a particular time period. The same had taken place in Uttar Pradesh but the exact reason is unknown even after various researches.”

However, he said that it might be some viral infection or encephalitis.

Dr Parekh also blamed the lack of facilities and doctors across the country for the crisis in health sector, “Number of beds in government hospitals is less but the workload is very high. Similarly, there should be 1 doctor for 1000 patients but we have 1 doctor for 2000-3000 patients.”

He said there is unequal distribution of resources and IAP is working with the government to get things improved.

IAP mapping beds to align private with government facilities

Suggesting a solution for the problem, the national president of IAP said that there is need for aligning the public and private facilities together. IAP is also working with NITI Ayog to achieve this goal.

“Private hospitals have less patient load as compared to government hospitals. We have suggested the government to align the facilities under Ayushman Bharat scheme so that children get better facilities and treatment while the hospitals get better packages,” Dr Parekh said.

He also emphasised on enhancing the facilities by training the ASHA and health activists so that they can recognise the disease at the earliest and send them for the treatment at right time.

Highest IMR in Madhya Pradesh

Committee member of International Neonatal Forum Dr VP Goswami said that infant mortality rate is highest in Madhya Pradesh, thanks to increasing population and lack of knowledge coupled with superstition prevailing in society.

“People still believe in superstitious practices over the treatment and having lack of knowledge due to which the number of deaths is still high in the state,” he added.