Indore: Despite record cases this year, no anti-larvae survey in past two days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even though dengue cases have breached previous years' records, there was no anti-larvae survey for the past two days in the city. Apparently, the health department officials didn’t bother to conduct anti-larvae surveys due to holidays. Earlier, the department had claimed that they were conducting survey of over 400 houses in a day and were getting larvae in 14-15 houses.

“We have surveyed as many as 70,781 houses since January 1 and found larvae at over 1524 houses so far. We have checked 3.79 lakh containers out of which 1583 containers were found to have larvae positive,” Dr Patel said.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed relief from the increasing number of dengue cases once again due to a holiday on Monday. Zero cases of dengue were reported by the health department on Monday as the officials didn’t receive any report due to a government holiday on the occasion of birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

“No cases were reported on Monday as we didn’t receive any sample report from MGM Medical College. At present, over 900 cases were found positive in the city and only one death has been reported, so far,” District Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

Only one death has been reported in the district due to vector-borne disease. There are 17 active cases and 5 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city, Dr Daulat Patel added.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 01:25 AM IST