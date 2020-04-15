Indore: Despite lodged in hotels, some doctors creating a 'mess'

Indore: It is easier said than done. Even as the administration has been telling people to help and assist medicare workers, people or rather the common man, who is surrounded by so much "information or rather misinformation" on corona that deep fear psychosis has crept in.

And in the process, students of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College boys’ hostel are the suffering lot. Sample this...

The staff was protesting against some doctors who are working in the COVID-19 wards but were 'not following quarantine' and were having food in the common mess. Administration has provided food and lodging facilities to the doctors in the hotels so that they can remain "isolated" and do not come in contact with people. But some of these doctors are coming (to the mess) to take food and are meeting people in the quarantine area,” staff alleged.

They demanded that they will not work till the hostel administration ensured that these doctors lodged in hotels, follow quarantine guidelines provided by the administration.

With the mess staff on strike, the students claimed that they had to prepare food.

Meanwhile, in-charge of hostel Dr VS Pal said the staff had return to work after few hours and they had prepared dinner as well.

“We are not allowing anyone to take food in the common place as food is provided to all in their rooms. If there is any misunderstanding, we will talk to the staff and will ensure uninterrupted facilities,” he said adding “Doctors who are working in wards and hospitals are already staying in hotels and there in no such problem of quarantine or isolation issue.”

Health dept docs appealed to keep duty docs in separate hotel

A panic-like situation prevailed among the doctors of health department, especially the team of Chief Medical and Health Officer when a doctor of MGM Medical College, who is staying in same hotel, was tested positive.

According to sources, doctors of the health department had asked MGM Medical College administration to shift the doctors, performing duty in COVID ward, to other hotel as it may affect the health department team which could collapse the system.

Now, doctors are scared of being infected due to such negligence.