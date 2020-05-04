Indore: Despite IMC wrath, veggies pack has rot lot

In a blatant violation of district collector’s instructions, vegetable traders are supplying poor quality of vegetables to houses inviting flak of residents.

Indore Municipal Corporation, which has been monitoring the supply, late on Saturday night cracked down on traders and discarded around 1000 kg of stale vegetables still poor quality of vegetables reached in many houses in the city on Sunday.

Most of the complaints were received from Srinagar, Vijay Nagar, Push Nagar, Sawariya Nagar, Rukmani Nagar etc.

Municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh stated that they were tightening the loose ends and ensuring that poor quality of vegetables do not reach to houses.

On Saturday night, Singh sent to deputy commissioner MPS Arora Sehnai Garden, one of the makeshift centres in the city for preparing basket of vegetables, and found several hundred kg of stale vegetables.

He asked the traders Shakti Singh to discard the stale vegetables. Arora stated that 700 kg of stale ladies' finger and 200 kg of brinjal were found. The stale food was discarded.

Arora stated that the IMC is toughening its noose around the supply of poor quality of vegetable in the city.

“We have just started the supply so initially some amount of poor quality vegetable reached houses. But we have tightened the noose now,” he stated.

However, complaints were received from many areas on Sunday too.

IMC employees replaced the vegetable baskets from the areas where they got complaints from.

Following the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the district administration initially had decided to prohibited sale of vegetables in the city. However, it eventually allowed the same as lockdown period continues to extend.

The supply of vegetable was started from Saturday. Grocers are taking orders from residents and supply the vegetable baskets. They are getting Rs 10 for delivery from Rs 150 charged for vegetable.

More than 1200 grocers have been listed by the Corporation and shared their mobile phone numbers with residents so that easily they can place orders for vegetables.