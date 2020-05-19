Indore: Despite having travel permission, man from Nashik beaten by policemen in Rau

Despite having proper documents to travel a man got the bitter taste of it in the city. The person from Maharashtra was allegedly thrashed by policemen in Rau area. He along with wife and a relative had come to Indore with due permission from Nashik on May 11. The victim went to police station to lodge a complaint but he was not heard there for three days. He had to approach senior police officials to get assurance of action against the policemen.

Deepak Bafna from Nashik, with his wife and a relative had come to the city in the night of May 11. As per Deepak, he arrived after getting DM's permission and all relative documents from Nashik. In the entire journey, they did not face any issue as everywhere they were allowed to go to their destination after seeing permission but their car was stopped by police at Rau Square. Deepak alleged that a sub-inspector and two other policemen in civil dress, accusing him of violating lockdown rules, thrashed him and misbehaving with his wife too.

He immediately reached Rau police station to lodge a complaint but to no avail. Deepak informed that he visited the police station for three consecutive days but could not meet the police station in charge Dinesh Verma. On May 13, on his way back to Nashik, he sought an appointment with Rau TI Verma but was told that the concerned official was in the area for patrolling so he could not meet him.

When Deepak asked him to lodge an FIR against the accused policemen, the TI denied and said that they are investigating the matter for now. The TI allegedly taunted Deepak to stage a sit-in to force for his demands. Deepak then informed the Azad Nagar CSP SS Tomar, who assured action against the accused policemen after investigate the case.