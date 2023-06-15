Indore: Desperate Tweet To Collector Helps Man Get Salary

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ilayraja T took cognisance of a complaint made by a youth, received on his Twitter account and resolved it. Tweeting on the collector's Twitter handle, Aman, who lives near Hawa Bungalow, said that he works in a security agency and is not being paid his wages.

Taking cognisance of his complaint, the collector not only gave him his number but also replied on Twitter asking him to come to the collector's office. On Wednesday when Aman reached the collector's office, Dr Ilayaraja listened to his problems and asked the concerned security agency to pay him his salary. The collector also advised the young man to struggle in life and not to take any adverse steps in desperation.