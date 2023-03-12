e-Paper Get App
Indore: Depressed patient commits suicide in MY Hospital’s ward

He hanged himself with surgical bandage

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 01:11 AM IST
article-image
Unsplash (Representative)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A panic-like situation prevailed in the chest ward of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Saturday morning when a 65-year-old patient committed suicide in the washroom of the ward. The patient had used surgical bandage to hang himself from the latch of the bathroom door.

According to police, 65-year-old Raju Kanade, a resident of Deshgaon in Khandwa district, committed suicide by hanging himself in the washroom of the ward in hospital.

“No suicide note was recovered from the scene but deceased’s family members said that he was under depression due to an accident in which he had lost his leg,” police said.

Family members of the deceased said that he had met with an accident near his village on February 26 in which he got severe injuries in one of his legs. “Raju was admitted to MY Hospital on the same day, and the doctors had to amputate his leg for treatment. He was depressed since then and might have committed suicide due to the same,” the family members said.

Police registered a case and handed over the body to the patient after post-mortem.

