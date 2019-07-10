Indore: Dental college required to submit compliance report

<p><strong>Indore</strong>: Government College of Dentistry, the state’s only government dental college, is required to submit compliance report to Dental Council of India (DCI) for second consecutive year on shortage of faculty members and equipment for retaining nine post graduate seats in three courses. </p><p>The college had received permission to start PG courses in oral pathology and microbiology, paedodontics and preventive dentistry and oral medicine and radiology from union ministry of health and family welfare for 2019-20 session in February. Dental Council of India had inspected the college to assess whether to continue permission for 2020-2021 session.</p><p>During the executive committee meeting held on June 26, the DCI has raised the issue of discrepancies in the college it found after inspection of peer committee on June 3-4. </p><p>After receiving reports of these inspectors, the DCI sought compliance report from college administration to decide whether to continue permission of seats. </p><p>The lacunae found during inspection included shortage of one lecturer in oral pathology and microbiology department and a reader in oral medicine and radiology. The team also raised concern over poor infrastructure and mentioned it “not satisfactory” in the report.</p><p>The peer teams of Dental Council had also mentioned about shortage of dental chairs, automatic developer, injectable GP condenser, endodontics pressure syringe and typhodont.</p><p>However, Dental College principal Dr Deshraj Jain said problems have been addressed and the report will be submitted soon. </p><p>“We have taken steps, ordered new machines. Recruitment is a continuous process. We have adequate strength of professors and staff as per DCI requirement. I hope we will not face any problem in receiving approval for retaining seats,” Dr Jain added.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>