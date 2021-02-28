Indore: Denim loses in a thrilling match, Aman and Vaishnavi win titles

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aman Dahiya and Vaishnavi Adkar of India won the titles in boys and girls categories of the International World Tennis Tour Junior ITF Grade-5 Tennis Championship organized by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association and sponsored by Yellow Diamond on Saturday.

In the final of boys category, Aman defeated local player Denim Yadav in a tough match. Both the finals of this tournament played at Indore Tennis Club. Top seeded Aman Dahiya defeated third seeded Denim Yadav of Indore 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 for the title in the boys category which lasted about two and a half hours.

In the first set, Denim took advantage of home ground and won 6-4, thanks to excellent service and placement. But Aman bounced back strongly in the second set, breaking Denim's successive service to make it 6-0. Denim started strongly in the third set and took a 2–0 lead but Aman broke Denim’s serve and won the match. Denim made a perfect placement on the service return with great service throughout the match.

Lakshmi fails to stand against Vaishnavi

Second-seeded Vaishnavi Adkardefeated unseeded Lakshmi Prabha 6–2, 4–6, 6–2 in a thrilling three-set bout in the girls' singles. the match which lasted for an hour and 40 minutes, Vaishnavi won the first set easily but in the second set, Laxmi Prabha changed her game and taking advantage of being slow as the ball got older, Vaishnavi did not get too aggressive and Laxmi won the set 6-4. But after getting the new ball in the third set, Vaishnavi again dominated and playing her style, she broke Lakshmi's service in the third set and won 6-2.

Commissioner Dr Sharma rewarded winners

Divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma awarded the winners of the singles category. Attractive trophies and mementos were awarded to successful players. On this occasion, MP President of Tennis Association Anil Mahajan, Secretary Anil Dhupar and Chief referee Antony D'Souza were present. The operation was conducted by Sajid Lodi.

Winning players get 30 ITF points

Winners of the ITF Grade-5 Tennis Championship, Aman Dahiya and Vaishnavi Adkar, won 30 ITF points. The runners-up also got 18 points each. The players who played the semi-finals also got 9 points and the players who played the quarter-finals got 5 points.