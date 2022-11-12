Indore: Dengue Scare Seven more cases, toll rises to 168

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Dengue Scare Seven more cases, toll rises to 168

Out of 168 cases, 103 are males, 65 females, and 24 are children

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 01:21 AM IST
article-image
Lauren Bishop via CDC
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the break in rainfall, vector-borne disease dengue has been spreading its tentacles across the city as seven more people tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 168.

Out of 168 cases, 103 are males, 65 females, and 24 are children. According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, of the 7 people were found dengue positive on Friday, 4 are males, 3 are females.

“Number of dengue cases may rise but we believe that the cases will remain less when compared to last year. Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water and it is mainly up to the people to prevent water logging and to wear full sleeve clothes to avoid the disease,” Dr Patel said.

He added that there are seven active cases in the city as all the other patients have recovered and most of them were treated at home only.

article-image

