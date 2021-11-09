e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 02:28 AM IST

Indore: Dengue scare, 16 more positive, total 844

One more child falls prey to the disease, total 203
Staff Reporter
Dengue mosquito |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief from the increasing cases of dengue as 16 more people tested positive with which the total number of cases reached 844.

According to District Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel, these 16 people were found dengue positive on Monday including 7 males and 9 females.

“We are continuously running anti-larvae drives in all areas of the district and also taking action against people on finding dengue larvae. People can prevent the disease by preventing mosquito bites by following simple steps like using mosquito repellents, wearing full sleeve clothes, avoiding waterlogging, etc,” Dr Patel said.

Out of total dengue cases in the city, 511 were males while 333 were females including 203 children.

“There are a total of 18 active cases in the city out of which 5 are admitted to hospitals,” Dr Patel said.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 02:28 AM IST
