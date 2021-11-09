Indore: Dengue scare, 16 more positive, total 844

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief from the increasing cases of dengue as 16 more people tested positive with which the total number of cases reached 844.

According to District Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel, these 16 people were found dengue positive on Monday including 7 males and 9 females.

“We are continuously running anti-larvae drives in all areas of the district and also taking action against people on finding dengue larvae. People can prevent the disease by preventing mosquito bites by following simple steps like using mosquito repellents, wearing full sleeve clothes, avoiding waterlogging, etc,” Dr Patel said.

Out of total dengue cases in the city, 511 were males while 333 were females including 203 children.

“There are a total of 18 active cases in the city out of which 5 are admitted to hospitals,” Dr Patel said.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Woman in Bhopal robbed at gunpoint near home

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 02:28 AM IST