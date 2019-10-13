Indore: Dengue menace haunts health department; Minister finds larvae in house where 11-yr-old fell prey

Indore: State health minister Tulsi Silawat was in for a surprise on Sunday as he found larvae at the house of a 10-year-old boy who had tested dengue positive sometime back but has recovered from the disease. His house is situated in Pakiza Plaza Colony where minister visited with malaria department team.

Larvae were found in flower pot plate at boy’s house after which he appealed to family and colony residents to support the health department in controlling dengue menace.

Concerned over increases in number of cases, Silawat visited many colonies on Sunday to see the working of malaria department.

The minister tried to identify dengue larvae at many places and directed officials to spread awareness, conduct door-to-door survey.

The minister visited Musakhedi, Pakiza Plaza Colony, Khajrana, Virat Nagar and many other areas. He also asked IMC officials to clean the areas and do fogging.

“Maharashtra and Gujarat have controlled dengue menace by fogging. It can be done in Madhya Pradesh as many cases of dengue are found in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guna and other districts,” he said adding, “I have directed IMC commissioner (Asheesh Singh) for fogging.”

The minister expressed displeasure with inadequate attempts made to control dengue. “Instead of complaining about issues, you should work to improve facilities. The increasing number of dengue will be counted in my record not yours. What will you do when your family member will complain of the disease?” Tulsi Silawat told an IMC official.

141 dengue patients identified: According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, 141 patients tested dengue positive this year. “We have surveyed about 1.09 lakh houses across the city in last three months and found larvae at 1,690 houses,” he said.

Be ready for surprise visit: Min

During inspection, Silawat directed district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel to prepare a week’s plan for larvae survey in the city mentioning names and phone numbers of team members and places they will visit.

“This time, I have come for inspection after informing you but next time, I will come without informing to see the ground reality,” he said.

38-year-old man dies, reports pending: Health minister Tulsi Silawat also reached house of a 38-year- old man who died due of dengue two days back.

However, health officials informed him that it was suspected case of dengue as his sample reports are still pending with the microbiology department in MGM Medical College.

While expressing sympathy with family members, he asked people to maintain cleanliness.