Indore: Dengue crossed 600-mark

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With 15 more samples tested positive for dengue on Tuesday, the total number of cases crossed 600 mark (total 608), so far. Moreover, the number of children falling prey to the disease is increasing swiftly and some of the patients are even struggling for life on ventilators.

As per the health department records, about 22 per cent patients are children i.e. 129 out of 608 cases.

“Number of children affected from dengue is high as every day over five children are falling prey to the disease as per the official records of the health department. However, in reality, the number is much higher because private hospitals are admitting and treating patients only after rapid test, while the health department only acknowledges Elisa test for declaring someone as dengue positive,” doctors said.

A 13-year-old boy of Vijay Nagar is going under treatment in Aurobindo Hospital and he is struggling for life on a ventilator as his platelets count is very low.

A child also died a couple of days ago in a private hospital but the health department didn’t count him as a dengue victim, as he did not undergo Elisa test.

Three more children found positive on Tuesday

According to health department officials, as many as 15 samples were tested positive on Tuesday out of which three patients are children.

“A 5-year-old boy of Railway Colony in Mhow, a 12-year-old boy of Telikheda in Mhow, and a 12-year-old boy of Agrawal Nagar were tested positive on Tuesday. All these patients are recovering and surveys have been done in their surrounding areas,” Dr Patel said.

“There are about 17 active cases in the city and 12 patients are being admitted to various hospitals. No patient is serious as all are recovering well. The patient who died a couple of days ago was not confirmed to have dengue as his Elisa test was not conducted. We count the patients only who tested Elisa positive,”

- District Malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel

“About 60-80 children are admitted to the hospital and 80 percent of them are suffering from viral disorder and dengue-like symptoms.”

- Dr Gunjan Kela, a paediatrician at Shri Aurobindo Hospital

Dengue bulletin

Dengue cases on Tuesday - 15

Male patients - 14

Female patients - 1

Children - 3

No of deaths - 0

Total dengue cases till date - 608

Total male patients - 364

Total female - 244

Total child - 129

Active case - 17

Active admitted patients - 12

Total deaths - 1

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:29 AM IST