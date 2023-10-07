Indore: Demonstration Outside BJP Office Against Manoj Patel

Manoj Patel |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After demonstrations in Depalpur, Ujjain and Sanwer, Jabreshwar Sena workers from Depalpur seat on Friday staged a protest outside the party office in the city seeking the withdrawal of ticket given to former MLA Manoj Patel.

The protest continued for three hours until MP Shankar Lalwani came outside and assured protestors of conveying their demand to the party high command. Indore 1 candidate Kailash Vijayvargiya was also contacted over the phone by the protestors and he also assured them of conveying their demand to higher-ups.

The protestors who laid a siege to the BJP office were mostly from Jabreshwar Sena. They are opposing the ticket of Manoj Patel from Depalpur assembly seat. Their demand is that some other local leader should be made the candidate. Most of the protesters are supporting Rajendra Chaudhary for the ticket.

The protestors also recited Hanuman Chalisa while staging a sit-in on the road.

Nirbhay Singh Patel's family has been getting ticket from Depalpur for 43 years. First Nirbhay Singh Patel contested from this seat for many years and now his son Manoj has been contesting polls from this seat since 2003. The party has given him ticket from Depalpur for the fifth consecutive time. He won the seat twice and lost the seat for the same number of times.

Choudhary was accused in Malegaon blast case

Jabareshwar Sena was formed in 2020 by Chaudhary. Its objective is said to be the unification of Hindus. Jabareshwar Sena has a good network and support in Depalpur, Mahidpur, Ujjain, Sanwer and Badnagar. Chaudhary was accused in the Malegaon bomb blast, Samjhauta Express and Hyderabad bomb blast. However, he got a clean chit in all cases. Chaudhary was in jail from 2012 to 2020. After being acquitted in all the cases in 2020, he formed Jabareshwar Sena.

