Indore: Demolition drive at Khajuri Bazaar post-Rangpanchmi

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) would start demolition drive to remove structures posing hurdles before the road widening project on the stretch between Bada Ganpati and Krishnapura Chhatri (Khajuri Bazaar road) after Rangpanchmi festival.

“Currently, we are demarcating structures coming in the way of road widening project. Once the demarcation is done, we will issue notices to the aggrieved landlords giving one month’s time to them to remove the structures on their own,” said a senior official of IMC.

After one month’s time, the IMC would carry out a demolition drive against those who have not removed structures by themselves.

The official stated that the IMC won’t start demolition drive before Rangpanchmi which is on March 13.

Rangpanchmi is a big festival of Indore. Big gairs are taken out in the city on Bada Ganpati and Krishnapura Chhatri so IMC would not want to dampen festive mode due to demolition drive. It is because of this that the IMC has planned demolition post-Rangpanchmi.