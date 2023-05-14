Indore: Demands end of autonomy of temples

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to create a strong niche in the BJP’s vote bank, the Congress party also played a ‘saffron’ move on Saturday by taking out a Dharma Raksha Yatra from Khajrana Ganesh Temple to Bijasan Temple.

The ‘Mandir Pujari Prakoshth’ of Congress took out the yatra and also raised the demand to end the autonomy of the monasteries and temples in the state.

Former minister and senior Congress leader MLA Sajjan Singh Verma and president of the Prakoshth Shivnarayan Sharma flagged off the yatra.

Verma also targeted the BJP and said that the condition of priests is poor and it is turning worse under the BJP government.

“BJP only knows how to do politics in the name of religion. They only use religious sentiments to get votes but never work to improve the situation of priests in the state. With this Dharma Raksha Yatra, Congress has also resolved to defeat BJP in the upcoming elections and to expose their ill policies,” Verma said.

State president of Congress’ religion and festival cell Richa Goswami reiterated the resolution against the autonomy of temples.

Sudhir Bharti, the state president of the youth unit, said such yatras will be taken out in the entire Madhya Pradesh. “We will initially take out the Yatra at the district level and then at the block level. We will also launch a campaign to awaken Hindus and will expose how BJP is fooling them in the garb of religion.

District congress president Sadashiv Yadav, MPCC secretary Rajesh Choukse, Girdhar Nagar, Aman Bajaj, Amit Chaurasia, Daulat Patel, Ankit Dubey and others too participated in the yatra.

Congress celebrates Karnataka victory by chanting ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’

Congress leaders celebrated the party’s victory in Karnataka assembly election by distributing sweets at party office on Saturday. Congress leaders including Vinay Bakliwal, Shailesh Garg, Chintu Choukse, Raju Bhadoria, Johar Manpurwala, and others offered prayers to lord Hanuman and took a jibe at BJP for its defeat in the southern state.