Indore: Demand to set up GST Appellate Authority

Indore: Even 28 months after the rolling out of Goods and Service Tax (GST), the GST Appellate Authority is yet to be set-up in the State. This has resulted in piling up the appeal cases resulting in tax amount getting struck.

A delegation of GST practitioners under aegis of National Association of Tax Professionals (NAPT), comprising members MP Tax Law Bar Association (MPTLBA) and Commercial Tax Practitioners Association (CTPA) met Commissioner State Goods and Service Tax Raghvendra Singh at his office on Thursday and handed over a memorandum to him in this regard.

Later, Ashwin Lakhotia president of MPTLBA and Yashwant Lobhane president CTPA said that appointments of Additional Commissioner level officers in the Appellate Authority has not been done by the state government. The appellate authority is supposed to hear appeals against orders passed by officers of Joint Commissioner level.

The delegation gave a written memorandum to the Commissioner pointing out that the GST legislation provides for the establishment of an Appellate Authority in each state, but the circular issued by the GST Council Madhya Pradesh has neglected it. The delegation said an appellate authority should be set up as Madhya Pradesh is located in the centre of the country and in terms of economy, trade, occupation, population and tourism etc. The State is equivalent to the four other big states of the country.