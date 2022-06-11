Indore: Demand to set up bench of GST Appellate Tribunal bench in state

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The tax consultants have demanded that a bench of the GST AppellateTribunal should be constituted in the state. As per the provisions of GST Law the constitution of the bench in every State is a must, but despite 5 years of rolling out of the GST regime, the bench of GST Appellate Tribunal has not been established in the State. The aggrieved parties are unable to file their appeals in the Appellate Tribunal.

The tax consultants under the aegis of Commercial Tax Practitioners Association (CTPA) handed a memorandum to state GST commissioner Lokesh Kumar Jatav on Friday.

Alok Dave and Ashwin Lakhotia, senior tax consultants, informed that many cases in MP are pending with 1st Appeal before GST Appellate Authorities. The cases which are in favour of the dealer will not require 2nd appeal, but in case it is against the dealer, he will need to file 2nd Appeal, and even the department also requires to file 2nd appeal against cases decided in favour of dealers.

They said that we have requested commissioner Jatav to take up an immediate step in this matter, and find a solution. Dave and Lakhotia said we also requested Jatav to raise the matter at the GST council meeting which is going to be held on June 30.

